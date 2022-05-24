The Bethany Beach Poseidon Festival is currently set for Memorial Day weekend. The annual event marks the unofficial start of the summer with a celebration of the sea and information designed to prepare the community for potential coastal emergencies. It will take place at the Bethany Beach bandstand and the Bethany Beach Nature Center on May 27-29. All events are free and sponsored by the Town.
The festivities begin on Friday with a performance by Jimmy Buffett tribute band Parrotbeach. “This group is one of the remaining full-time Buffett bands on the circuit, with a cast of musicians determined to deliver a change in latitude and cheerful summer mood,” organizers said.
The fun continues Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m. at the Nature Center. At 1 p.m., pirates take over the bandstand plaza. Attendees will see strolling pirates, engaging activities and informative shows. Adults and kids alike can come dressed in seafaring costumes to participate in the contest to crown Mr. and Mrs. Poseidon, or meet and greet a live “mermaid.” At 5 p.m., the Chris Sack Band takes the stage with “trop rock” favorites. The day will end with an “Aloha Summer!” luau show at 7:30 p.m. that will offer a journey through the Polynesian islands and a chance to learn the hula.
Sunday offers activities at the bandstand that will explore the science behind the sea. Festivalgoers can watch a professional bubble artist use foam and bubbles to emulate the ocean. In between shows, attendees can take part in a hands-on Marine Science Camp taught by a marine biologist/environmentalist. Topics will cover seals, sea lions, narwhals, sharks and orcas. From 5:30 to 7 p.m., local experts will share tips on what to do in a potential coastal emergency. Lifeguards, police officers and emergency personnel will be on hand to discuss ocean safety and distribute helpful handouts.
The U.S. Navy Band Country Current will finish out the weekend with a performance of country and bluegrass at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. The group regularly performs in support of active-duty sailors.
For detailed information and updates, visit www.townofbethanybeach.com under Activities, Poseidon Festival.