The Town of Bethany Beach will continue to offer events well after the summer season ends. The newly branded Seaside Concert Series will feature shows through the end of October. Normally held on Thursday nights in the summer, the concerts will move to Saturday and Sunday nights in September and October and begin at 6:30 p.m. instead of 7:30.
Labor Day weekend will be an exception and bridge the gap between the two seasons. The last Thursday concert will be held on Thursday, Aug. 31, and feature the boyband tribute Larger Than Life, at 7:30 p.m.
Weekend concerts begin that Saturday, with performances by classic rock band Kategory 5 on Sept. 2 and Beach Boys tribute Still Surfin’ on Sunday, Sept. 3. Both of those shows will begin at 7:30. Fireworks will mark the finale to the summer concerts with a display following the Sunday concert. They will be launched off the beach at Wellington Parkway.
“This schedule is a win-win,” says Juie Malewski, events director. “It offers entertainment options for our weekend visitors and property owners, and supports the businesses that stay open in the fall.”
The movie “Maverick” will launch Friday-night movies on Friday, Sept. 1, shown on the beach. The remaining three September movies will move to the bandstand. Sept. 15 features “Yesterday,” which was inspired by The Beatles. The concert on Sept. 16 will piggyback on that with a performance by Beatlemania Again. Start time is still dusk or sunset, but those attending should plan to arrive around 7 p.m., since it gets dark earlier now.
Bonfires on the Beach will replace Friday movies beginning Oct. 6. They will run from 6 to 8 p.m. through Oct. 27. The Town will provide free marshmallows, roasting sticks and glow bracelets while supplies last. All events are dependent on weather and beach conditions.
Trolley service will continue through mid-September, with the normal operating schedule: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with no service daily between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m., and 7 and 7:30 p.m. Parking meters and pay stations end on Sept. 15.
The Town sponsors many free events for the benefit of the community. For details, visit www.townofbethanybeach.com under Activities or any of the links to their social media sites.