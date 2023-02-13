On Wednesday, Feb. 15, the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee will host “Notes in Time: A Musical Journey Through Tin Pan Alley.”
The program will recount the history behind the songs that defined an era accompanied by the chemistry and banter of musicians Jeff Cooper and Glenn Pearson of Notes on the Beach. The event will take place in Bethany Beach Town Hall, 214 Garfield Parkway, at 5 p.m.
Since 2005, the Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee has been sponsoring cultural events during the off-season. Topics of interest run the gamut from shipwrecks and treasures to music and historic tales. All programs are free and open to the public.