The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 44th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in downtown Bethany Beach.
The annual event hosts more than 100 juried artists displaying and selling their work. The featured artists bring unique creations representing a variety of different media, including painting, photography, woodwork, metalwork, clay, jewelry and more.
“We are so excited to welcome back the artists and guests for the 44th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival,” said Lauren Weaver, executive director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. “The annual event supports the arts, local businesses, and raises money for local school art programs in the Quiet Resorts. The Bethany Beach boardwalk is a beautiful backdrop for these amazing artists to display their work.”
The Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival will also include a silent auction sponsored by Jayne’s Reliable, and will feature works of art donated by the festival’s artists and local businesses. All proceeds from the silent auction will support the art programs at five schools in the Quiet Resorts region: Lord Baltimore Elementary School, Southern Delaware School of the Arts, John M. Clayton Elementary School, Phillip C. Showell Elementary School and Selbyville Middle School.
There will be a check presentation to the art teachers of each school during the Chamber’s Family Night Out on Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Millville Boardwalk. The public is being invited to attend the event to celebrate the arts in the community.
For more information on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, visit BethanyBeachArtsFestival.com or call (302) 539-2100.