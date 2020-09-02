The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce’s staff and Board of Directors on Wednesday, Sept. 2, announced the postponement of the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival originally set to take place Sept. 12, 2020, to Sept. 11, 2021.
Chamber representatives said the decision came after they were unable to obtain the required permit. Bethany Beach officials had previously noted that, while some fall events had been given a permit pending a decision later in the summer, those approvals were tentative and would be rescinded if pandemic conditions were not sufficiently safe to host the event.
“We would like to thank and acknowledge the patience and support exhibited by our sponsors and artists during the planning process,” they said. “We understand it has been a difficult year for everyone, especially small-business owners, including full-time artists. As the fall moves forward, the Chamber will continue to plan safe outdoor gatherings. The Ocean to Bay Bike Tour will take place Oct. 16 and 17, and will be moved outside the corporate limits of Bethany Beach. Follow oceantobaybiketour.com for updates.