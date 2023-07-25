The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will present the 45th Annual Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrating its 45th year, tes annual event, located in downtown Bethany Beach, hosts more than 100 juried artists to showcase and sell their work. The featured artists bring unique creations representing a variety of different mediums, including paintings, photography, woodwork, metalwork, clay, baskets and jewelry.
The festival weekend will begin on Friday, Sept. 8, at the Meet the Artists Reception hosted by Gallery One. In the event sponsored by Comcast, attendees can enjoy an evening of light fare with the 15 partner artists of Gallery One, located at 32 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, from 5 to 7 p.m. Wine tastings will be offered by Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery.
The reception is an RSVP-only event. All registered attendees will qualify to win an original Mary Bode Byrd painting.
Supported by Taylor Bank, the commemorative Arts Festival event on Saturday, Sept. 9, will feature fun for the whole family. The day will include a Children’s Area from the Freeman Arts Pavilion’s Art Access Initiative. Patrons are being invited to stop by the children’s craft area by the basketball courts at the Christian Conference Center and Town of Bethany Beach’s playground to be a part of the art. Shoppers can also enjoy a live radio broadcast Dana McDonald from 9 a.m. to noon on Hollywood Street.
Throughout the duration of the event, there will be a silent auction, featuring works of art donated by the festival’s artists. Local businesses are also welcome to donate to the silent auction and should contact events@thequietresorts.com for more information. All proceeds from the silent auction will support the arts programs of local elementary schools in the Quiet Resorts Region.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, Beach Liquors is sponsoring a ticketed Wine & Cheese Tasting event hosted at the Harvest Tide Steakhouse event space, located in the heart of the festival at 98 Garfield Parkway, on the second floor, in Bethany Beach. More than 60 different wines in 12 tastings will be featured. Tickets are available for $30 at thequiestresorts.com. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local elementary school art programs.
Event sponsors include Southern Delaware Tourism; Supporting Sponsor Taylor Bank; Transportation Sponsor Renewal by Andersen; Media Sponsors the Coastal Point, Forever Media—The Wave and Today Media Group; Volunteer & Artists Sponsor Heather’s Home Works; Signature Sponsors Beach Liquors, Comcast, Freeman Arts Pavilion, Salted Vines Vineyard & Winery; Parkwood Entrance Sponsor McKee Builders; Festival Sponsor Creative Concepts; Silent Auction Sponsor Jayne’s Reliable; Shopping Bag Sponsors Berkshire Hathaway, The Evergreene Companies and Vacasa DE; and Communication Sponsor Delmarva Two-Way Radio.
Attendees are being encouraged to shop not only the festival but local businesses, as well as to explore the area’s many local art galleries. A business directory can be requested or found on thequietresorts.com to plan a fun-filled weekend. For more information on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Arts Festival, visit BethanyBeachArtsFestival.com or call (302) 539-2100.