The Town of Bethany Beach recently announced winners for the 2021 photo contest. Out of 430 entries from amateur and professional photographers, 53 images were selected as semi-finalists, 18 of which will make it into the Town’s 2022 calendar.
“We’ve been running this annual contest since 2013,” said Julie Malewski, events director for Bethany Beach. “We wanted to change it up this year, so we asked our social media followers to weigh in on the results.” Using the hashtag #BethanyBeachPhotoContest2021, the 18 photo finalists were posted on Instagram, prompting followers to “like” their favorites. The top three photos with the most likes were then posted on Facebook for a cross-section of votes. The average of those votes, along with staff input, determined the winner.
Dave “Big Wave” Borucki of Frankford, won the Grand Prize — a 2021 VIP parking permit good for free parking at any space within town limits during the summer. Dave walks the beach with his wife every chance he gets, and she was the one that convinced him to enter. The winning shot was taken at the entrance to Oakwood Street.
In addition to Borucki, the following will receive photo credit and a free calendar for their winning entries: Wayne Lyons, Amanda Miller, Katie and Chris Fahey, Beth Carson, Don Oldenburg, Jim Hartsig, Harry Gold, David Swade, Evan Calvert, Matthew Beatty, Marian Dowling, Nancy L. Hedgespeth, Dana High, Krista Valliant, John Loos, Amanda Fruman and Maryfrances Berger.
The calendar is typically distributed to an estimated 3,200 households and available for sale in Town Hall beginning May 1 and at the Seaside Craft Show. All photos will be considered for use on the Town’s website and widespread marketing efforts which reach an annual audience over 200,000. To view the finalists, visit www.townofbethanybeach.com. To follow on social media, find links to the Town’s official pages by clicking the icons at the top of the homepage.