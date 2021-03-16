The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will present a live, online discussion with bestselling authors Janet Evanovich and Steve Hamilton about their new novel “The Bounty,” on March 25.
“The Bounty” is the seventh book in the Fox & O’Hare series and features FBI Agent Kate O’Hare and charming conman Nick Fox in a race against time to uncover a buried train filled with Nazi gold in the mountains of Eastern Europe. Facing their most dangerous foe yet — a vast, shadowy international organization known only as the Brotherhood, Kate and Nick’s team must crisscross the world in a desperate scramble to stop their deadly adversary in the biggest adventure of their lives.
The event will be moderated by Lewes Public Library Director Lea Rosell, who said, “Evanovich’s bestselling novels are among my personal favorites, and I’m thrilled to host this discussion with the authors. The Fox & O’Hare series is fun, smart and action-packed. I can’t wait to get my hands on this latest installment, ‘The Bounty.’”
The Zoom-based discussion will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 25, and is free to the public. Registration is required and can be done at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
Participants are being encouraged to support the authors by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. The first 100 books purchased come with a signed bookplate and custom “The Bounty” bookmark. The next 150 orders will receive a custom “The Bounty” bookmark. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Janet Evanovich has written 24 No. 1 New York Times bestsellers in the Stephanie Plum series. She has also coauthored the New York Times bestselling Fox & O’Hare series, the Knight & Moon series, the Lizzy & Diesel series, the Alexandra Barnaby novels and the graphic novel “Troublemaker.” Steve Hamilton is the two-time Edgar Award-winning and New York Times bestselling author of the Alex McKnight crime series, the Nick Mason series and “The Lock Artist.”
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.