Bethany Beach Books announced this week that they will be hosting a book signing with national bestselling author Brenda Novak on April 12 at 5 p.m. for the release of her new novel, “Summer on the Island.”
“Bethany Beach Books is excited to be hosting in-person events all season long,” representatives said. “Brenda’s event at Bethany Beach Books will kick start the in-person events for this year. Bethany Beach Books has been working hard to create a huge lineup of in person events for the 2022 season.”
With the shop located only a few steps off the boardwalk in Bethany Beach, Novak’s novels have always been bestsellers at Bethany Beach Books, they noted.
“The store is excited to welcome Brenda to Bethany Beach,” they said, as their customers are loyal readers of her novels.
Those who can’t make it to the signing can have any of Novak’s books signed and personalized for them. For those who are not in town, they can mail the books! For more information on the signing, and future signings at Bethany Beach Books, contact them at (302) 539-2522 or at www.BethanyBeachBooks.com.
New York Times bestselling author Brenda Novak has written more than 60 novels. An eight-time Rita nominee, she’s won the National Reader’s Choice, the Bookseller’s Best and other awards. She runs Brenda Novak for the Cure, a charity that has raised more than $2.5 million for diabetes research (her youngest son has the disease). She said she considers herself lucky to be a mother of five and married to the love of her life.
In “Summer on the Island,” after the death of her U.S. senator father, Marlow Madsen travels to the small island off the coast of Florida where she spent summers growing up, to help her mother settle the family estate. For Madsen, the trip is a chance to reconnect after too long apart. It’s also the perfect escape to help her feel grounded again — one she’s happy to share with friends Aida and Claire, who are hoping to hit reset on their lives, too.
A leisurely beachfront summer promises the trio of women the opportunity to take deep healing breaths and explore new paths. But when her father’s will reveals an earth-shattering secret that tarnishes his impeccable reputation and everything she thought she knew about her family, she finds herself questioning her entire childhood — and aspects of her future. Fortunately, her friends, and the most unlikely love interest she could imagine, prove that happiness can be found no matter what — as long as the right people are by your side.