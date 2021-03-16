Historical fiction author Kate Quinn will discuss her new novel, “The Rose Code,” in a live, online event hosted by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books on March 22. She will be joined in conversation by authors Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan.
“The Rose Code” is a story of three female code breakers at Bletchley Park, the top-secret center of Allied code-breaking during World War II. Although war, loss and the pressure of secrecy tear their friendship apart, the three are reunited several years later by a mysterious encrypted letter — the key to which lies buried in a long-ago betrayal. Together they must crack one last code, but each petal they remove from the rose code brings danger — and their true enemy — closer.
The Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 22, and is free to the public. Registration is required and can be done at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Fiona Davis, bestselling author of “The Lions of Fifth Avenue,” said, “The Rose Code” is “a knockout of a story, written by the reigning queen of historical fiction. Quinn’s trio of heroines practically leap off the page in this stunning novel, which melds spy-hunting with love stories that will stir your soul.”
Kate Quinn is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of historical fiction, including “The Alice Network” and “The Huntress,” as well as four novels in the Empress of Rome Saga. She will be joined by Heather Cocks and Jessica Morgan, authors of “The Royal We” and “The Heir Affair.”
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us and browseaboutbooks.com.