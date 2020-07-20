Ornithologist and illustrator David Allen Sibley, and science and nature writer Jennifer Ackerman will explore the intelligence and often-astounding behaviors of birds during a live virtual presentation hosted by Lewes Loves Books and the Lewes Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 4.
The program, beginning at 5 p.m., will focus on the authors’ latest works: “Sibley’s What It’s Like to Be a Bird: From Flying to Nesting, Eating to Singing – What Birds Are Doing, and Why” (Penguin Random House, 2020) and Ackerman’s “The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play, Parent, and Think” (Penguin Press, 2020).
The Zoom-based program is free, but advance registration is required and cane be done by visiting the Lewes Public Library’s website, at www.lewes.lib.de.us, or by calling the library at (302) 645-2733. Following their presentation, Sibley and Ackerman will take questions from the audience.
The Aug. 4 event follows a July 7 virtual presentation during which nearly 200 participants heard Ackerman discuss several of her books, including “Birds by the Shore,” written while she lived in Lewes. Ackerman offered an illustrated presentation highlighting the brainpower of birds, including their ability to communicate, solve problems and, in the case of the bowerbird, to build elaborate and colorfully decorated structures as part of their mating ritual.
Described by the National Audubon Society as “one of America’s best-known field guide authors,” Sibley is the author and illustrator of a series of guides to nature that bear his name, including “The Sibley Field Guide to Birds.” Used by millions of birders from novices to the most expert, the New York Times best-seller is the standard by which most natural history guides are measured.
Sibley has contributed to Smithsonian, Science, the Wilson Journal of Ornithology, Birding, BirdWatching, North American Birds and the New York Times. He is the recipient of the Roger Tory Peterson Award for Lifetime Achievement from the American Birding Association.
His latest book, a subject of the Aug. 4 program, offers birders and non-birders alike new insights and a deeper understanding of what common, mostly backyard, birds are doing, and why.
Ackerman has been writing about science and nature for 30 years and is the author of eight books published in more than 20 languages. She is the recipient of numerous awards and fellowships, including a National Endowment for the Arts Literature Fellowship in Nonfiction, a Bunting Institute Fellowship and a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. Her writing has been included in several prominent anthologies.
She is a contributor to Scientific American, National Geographic and the New York Times, among others.
In her new book, Ackerman explores recent scientific research that is dramatically shifting the understanding of how birds live and think.
Both authors’ books are available for purchase from Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach and Biblion in Lewes, with net proceeds supporting the Lewes Loves Books program. Copies also may be borrowed from Delaware Public Libraries.
Lewes Loves Books is part of the American Library Association’s “One Book, One Community” initiative. The movement, with approximately 150 local groups nationwide, brings people together to read, discuss and explore a single book selected by each community’s organizers.
In addition to the Lewes Public Library, partners in the Lewes Loves Books program include Biblion; Browseabout Books; Cape Henlopen State Park; the Center for the Inland Bays; the Delaware Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control; Friends of Prime Hook; the Lewes Chamber of Commerce; the Marine Education, Research & Rehabilitation Institute; Sea Grant Delaware; the Sussex Bird Club; the Sussex County Department of Libraries; the University of Delaware College of Earth, Ocean & Environment; and UD’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
For additional information, visit www.lewes.lib.de.us.