For those who have always wanted to learn how to watercolor, “Exploring Local Color: Beginner Watercolor” with local artist Gerilyn Gaskill, offered at the Rehoboth Art League, may be the answer.
On Monday mornings, Oct. 4 through Nov. 1 (no class on Oct. 11), from 10 a.m. to p.m., the class will begin with a review of basic techniques emphasizing edges and gradation. Students will learn to mix color on the page, creating branches, leaves and berries.
The subject of the second week will be fields, with a country farm, clear skies and a rich, colorful foreground. In the third class, participants will learn how to draw and paint birds, from little birds to a big bird, mastering the precision painting technique.
On the final day, the class will crop a photo brought from home, enlarge favorite areas and leave out the “noise” to make a nice painting.
The cost is $150 for RAL members or $185 for non-members.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.