For those who have long wanted to learn how to watercolor, “Watercolor for Beginners” at the Rehoboth Art League is the class for you. On Wednesday afternoons through April 28, from 1 to 3 p.m., local artist Myndi Smithers will teach participants step-by-step about watercolor paints, brushes and other supplies while doing creative and fun painting exercises.
Drawing ability is not a requirement, but some budding artists like to take the beginner drawing class first. For the introductory class, all supplies are included in the registration fee. They are limiting the class to eight participants. CDC Guidelines will be enforced. Everyone must wear a mask. All surfaces will be disinfected before each class. Hand sanitizer will be available for use. The registration fee for the class is $130 for members, and $165 for non-members.
To register for this class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Art League at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.
The Art League is a non-profit organization dedicated to making art accessible to all. This program is made possible, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware arts events on www.DelawareScene.com.