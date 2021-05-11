Beginner hand-building classes can be a friendly introduction to pottery-making.
“It is a great way to build your confidence as you become immersed in making ceramics,” said representatives of the Rehoboth Art League, which is offering “Exploring Clay” on Tuesday evenings, June 1-29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The class is for students with no clay experience. Students will explore the possibilities of clay. They will learn and use various hand-building techniques, such as coil building, slab building, and pinch pots, to make functional pieces, as well as sculptures. Students will play with surface design techniques to discover their own personal style.
Each week, a new project will be introduced. Creative ideas and experiments will be encouraged. The cost is $205 per person for members or $240 for non-members. The registration fee includes the cost of the clay, as well as glazing and firing of pieces.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.