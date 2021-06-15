“Beginner Jewelry Making” will be offered at the Rehoboth Art League, offering people the chance to learn how to design and create jewelry, including three different styles of earrings and a cultured sea-glass bracelet or necklace.
The class, for aspiring jewelry makers 16 or older, will take place on Tuesday nights, June 29 through July 13, from 6 to 9 p.m. Local jewelry artist Pam Arzinger will teach design, color hints and finishing techniques for professional results.
In addition to the registration fee of $140 per person, there is a $40 supply fee to be paid to the instructor to cover wire and beads, as well as eye pins and clasps.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are be held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.