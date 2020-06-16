A Beginner Jewelry Making class is being offered at the Rehoboth Art League, offering the chance to learn how to design and create jewelry including three different styles of earrings and a cultured sea glass bracelet or necklace.
This class, for aspiring jewelry makers ages 16 to adult, will take place on Tuesday nights, June 23 through July 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. Local jewelry artist Pam Arzinger will teach design, color hints and finishing techniques for professional results.
In addition to the registration fee of $105 per person, there is a $40 supply fee to be paid to the instructor to cover wire and beads, as well as eye pins and clasps. They are limiting class size. CDC guidelines will be enforced. Everyone must wear a mask. All surfaces will be disinfected before each class. Hand sanitizer will be available for use.
To register for this class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are be held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.