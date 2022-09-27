The Rehoboth Art League will offer “Beginner Acrylic Painting” with local artist Jan Crooker on Tuesdays, Oct. 11, through Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Acrylics are easy to learn and easy to clean up, they noted. The class will specifically focus on teaching the fundamentals of painting. Stroke, composition, layout, value and color analysis will be covered to gradually help the beginner become more comfortable with acrylic painting. The cost of the class is $140 for members or $175 for non-members.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the Rehoboth Art League at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Henlopen Acres, Rehoboth Beach.