After a decade, the Rehoboth Art League’s Beaux Arts Ball is returning as part of the nonprofit’s 85th anniversary celebration, and tickets are now on sale. Once a highlight of the summer social season in Rehoboth, this year’s ball will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Camp Arrowhead property in Lewes.
This year’s ball takes the French Impressionist movement as its theme, and attendees will be immersed in lush garden decor akin to that which inspired the paintings of Monet. Event chair L. Drexel Davison leads the festivities, which includes a cocktail hour, complete with a string trio, followed by a seated dinner. Living vines will be designed to delight guests while they enjoy additional entertainment from an electric violinist, solo vocalist, and later dance music from DJ Shelly. The optional costume contest will recognize outstanding creative minds. Guests not in costume should opt for cocktail attire, organizers said.
The masquerade costume Beaux Arts Ball is a beloved tradition of Rehoboth Art League members and friends, they noted. After the Rehoboth Art League was founded in 1938, the annual summer costume Artists’ Ball began the following year and continued for the next 40 years to support the arts organizations programs. In more recent years, the event has been revived to mark milestone anniversaries for the nonprofit. This year is no exception. The Ball’s proceeds will support the art league’s education and outreach programs, which provide free arts experiences to under-served communities in Sussex County.
Tickets cost $250 per person and are available online at rehobothartleague.org. Parking will be available at Camp Arrowhead, or guests may choose to ride a Jolly Trolley, provided by RAL, from Love Creek Elementary School.