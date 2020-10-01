There are plenty of shrubs with berries that shine in the fall and winter — red ones, blue ones, yellow and even black berries. But have you seen the shrub with bright purple berries?
The American beautyberry, Callicarpa americana, is at first glance a nondescript and boring bush. It gets to about 6 feet tall and wide, with an open and arching structure. It has small white to pink flower clusters in early summer; its leaves are a medium green in summer — not very eye-catching.
It is native to moist, sandy soils in the southeastern coastal plains, and likes an acidic soil, like you’d find in its native forest habitat. Mulch it with chopped up leaves (one of the best mulches around for any plant). It likes full sun but can take a little shade. It is drought-tolerant once established, but does better with some water when it’s really dry. It can take a short flood, but not standing water.
It needs very little maintenance once it’s established (which takes about a year, like most plants). Even though it gets big, you can prune it or even cut it down to 6 inches or so in late winter; it blooms on new wood, meaning that it blooms on the growth it puts on during the season, so if you prune in late winter/early spring, you’re not cutting off any of the flower buds. (A bush like a forsythia blooms on old wood — it blooms on the growth it made during the previous spring and summer, so the best time to prune it is in spring, right after it blooms.)
So why are we even talking about this shrub? Because the berries are spectacular! They are a bright purple, a pinkish purple, and are showy and beautiful close up and from a distance. In late summer, the greenish berries start growing in clysters along the stem — you can tell the difference between the American beautybush and the invasive Chinese beauty bush because the American’s berries are tight along the stems, while the Chinese are on little stalks.
You can use beautyberry as a specimen, to really show it off, but it will fruit better if it’s planted with a few other beautyberries for cross-pollination. It looks nice mixed in with other shrubs, but put it where you can easily see those beautiful berries.
Another bonus — it’s great in a wildlife garden: the fruits are high in moisture and are an important source of food for many species of birds. Foxes, opossums, raccoons, squirrels, other small rodents and deer may consume the fruit in the fall after leaf-drop. While the berries may last into the winter months, hungry wildlife may feast on them in the absence of other preferred food. The berries are non-toxic, although they apparently don’t taste great.
So, as you go about your day, you might see one of these stunning shrubs — the berries are at their height now. Think about where you could put one in your yard. You won’t regret it!