Kicking off the summer rush to the beach, the Friends of the Lewes Public Library will host a “Beach Reads” used book sale on Friday, May 5, from 4 to 6 p.m., and Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the library at 111 Adams Avenue, Lewes.
The Beach Reads Sale will feature more than 3,000 titles of popular fiction, all discounted to half-off internet pricing. Shoppers will find a large assortment of adult fiction, mysteries, sci-fi/fantasy titles, books for young children and audiobooks — perfect picks for a day lounging on the sand, organizers said. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Lewes Public Library.
“Our book sales are a don’t-miss for residents and visitors alike, and first-timers are always astonished at the number of books, as well as the fact that they are in such good condition,” said Candace Vessella, president of the Friends of the Lewes Public Library.
In addition to the summer reads, the Just Between Friends Shop will be open and ready for customers. Featured items include a cotton throw of Lewes library history designed by local artists, exclusive Lewes ball caps, T-shirts and socks, local gift items, and a selection of DVDs and music CDs.
Admission to the sale is free, and all are welcome. Credit cards will be accepted for purchases of $10 or more.
The Friends of the Lewes Public Library is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting the Lewes Public Library, its services, and programs through various activities, including fundraising events, volunteer support, programming support, and book sales. Proceeds from the sale will be used for book and media purchases, library programming, special projects and other library needs. For more information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.