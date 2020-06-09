Since Phase II of the Governor’s reopening of Delaware begins on Monday, June 15, the Rehoboth Art League will start offering on-campus classes again, beginning with Gerilyn Gaskill’s “Watercolor: Beach Fun,” Monday through Wednesday, June 15-17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. They are limiting the class size to eight participants. CDC guidelines will be enforced. Everyone must wear a mask. All surfaces will be disinfected before each class. Hand sanitizer will be available for use.
The class is three days of beach-inspired watercolor painting for beginner or intermediate painters. On the first day, Gaskill will be demonstrating how to paint sand dunes, beach waves and summer skies. For beginners, she will provide instruction of the basic techniques of watercolor painting and a simpler demo of sky, water and sand.
On the second day she will demonstrate how to paint beach umbrellas, and children with buckets and shovels. Day 3 will be a clinic day where the instructor will provide additional individual instruction as participants finish up their paintings. At 2:30 p.m. each day there will be a group critique. The cost is $180 per person.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.