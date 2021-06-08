Beginning and intermediate artists can paint everything beachy, from kids and buckets to sand dunes and waves, at the Rehoboth Art League’s “Watercolor: Beach Days,” class, Monday through Wednesday, June 14 to 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The workshop offers three days of beach-inspired watercolor painting for beginner or intermediate painters. On the first day, the instructor Gerilyn Gaskill will start by teaching basic techniques and end the day bringing many techniques together into a water-and-sky scene. On the second day, participants will learn to crop and change vacation photos to make a pleasing composition about the beach. The last day the class will study the light reflections and dark shadows of waves and how to paint the perfect wave.
The cost is $180 per person. Class size is limited. Masks are required if individuals have not been vaccinated.
To register for the class, go to www.rehobothartleague.org or call the RAL at (302) 227-8408, ext. 112. All classes are held at the Rehoboth Art League, located at 12 Dodds Lane in Rehoboth Beach.