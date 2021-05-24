Tickets are now on sale for the 29th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. The 2021 Tour will be held virtually this year, for a two-week period of July 18-31. Tickets may be purchased through the Cottage Tour’s website only, at beachandbaycottagetour.com.
The Cottage Tour is sponsored by the Friends of the South Coastal Library, and proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
“We know that our tour patrons enjoy visiting the homes in person, but uncertain COVID restrictions made it impossible to host patrons at the homes this year,” said Kathy Green, Cottage Tour Chair. “Nevertheless, we are very excited about this year’s line-up of homes and our ability to present them virtually. As an added benefit, patrons may view the Tour from anywhere at any time during the two-week period on any electronic device, such as a computer, tablet or phone.” Tickets cost $35.
A variety of homes will be on display for tour patrons.
“One exceptional benefit of this year’s Tour is that we are able to present homes that would never be available in a ‘live’ tour,” said Green. “And, in addition to interior videos, we will have drone views of the exterior, providing patrons with a bird’s-eye view of each home for the first time ever! The Cottage Tour is a highlight of summer on the Delaware Shore and we know that our patrons will be thrilled with the homes that they are going to see.”