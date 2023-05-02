The Friends of the South Coastal Library have announced that tickets are now available on the Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com for the 31st Anniversary Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, during which 10 homes will be presented.
“The hybrid tour was so successful in 2022, our committee agreed to bring it back this year,” said Kathy Green, Tour chair. “So that as many people as possible can experience and enjoy our 31st Tour, patrons will have their choice of enjoying an all-virtual tour or a mix of an all-virtual tour plus in-person visits to selected homes. Our popular virtual option allows friends and family, no matter where located, to enjoy the beauty of our community,” Green said.
All 10 homes will be available virtually from July 16 through Aug. 6, and the five in-person homes will be open on July 26 and 27.
“While there will be no limit on the number of virtual patrons, we’re limiting the number of in-person tickets for sale to 1,000,” said Green.
For 2023, only 500 tickets will be available for Wednesday, July 26, and an additional 500 tickets will be valid for Thursday, July 27.
The Cottage Tour is sponsored by the Friends of the South Coastal Library, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.