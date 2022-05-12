After 25 years visiting Bethany Beach and 12 years owning a vacation home there, the owners of this home were ready to invest in a custom home where they would eventually retire. Built in 2020 on one of the last canalfront corner lots in South Bethany, this New England-style cedar-shake home sports multiple gables, dormers and plentiful white-trimmed porches and decks to maximize water views
With more than 4,000 square feet spread out over three levels, there are ample opportunities to showcase the family’s eclectic interests, including a lifetime collection of tequila displayed in the lower-level tequila bar, celebrity-signed music memorabilia in the upper-level media room, state drinking glasses reflecting their prior addresses and one-of-a-kind family artwork.
Four en suite bedrooms provide plenty of room for guests, while a rear patio offers a fire pit, easy access to boating and multiple options for viewing waterfront sunsets. Maximum effort and attention to detail has been made to provide a comfortable coastal retreat filled with fun options for family visitors and full-time living.
This week’s home is just one of the 12 properties that will be available to be toured virtually by holders of both Combo and Virtual tickets to the 30th Annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour. Each of the 12 homes will feature a professionally-produced video that will offer Tour patrons a safe opportunity to view each home as often as they want, from anywhere, during the three-week virtual tour period. Five of the 12 homes will be available for in-person viewing by holders of Combo tickets.
The 30th annual Beach and Bay Cottage Tour is being presented by Leslie Kopp and the Leslie Kopp Group.
Combo tickets cost $50 and Virtual-only tickets cost $35. Combo tickets are strictly limited to 500 tickets for each of the two in-person days of the Tour. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the Cottage Tour’s website at beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is produced by the Friends of the South Coastal Library. All net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.