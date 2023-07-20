In-person homes may be toured in-person by holders of combo tickets only. (These homes are also available on the virtual tour.)
In-Person Home 1 — The McWilliams and Simpson home
Built in 2022, this beautiful home sits on a pristine oceanfront lot belonging to Ross’ family since the 1960s. Guided by a vision to create a welcoming space for family and friends and an elegant but livable place for Ross and Jim’s eventual retirement, the owners describe their home as a traditional raised cottage filled with an eclectic mix of traditional, modern, antique and coastal furnishings.
The home’s exterior harks back to Southern influences. Shingles are painted “Tingle Pink” named after the friend who suggested the color. The exterior features crisp white pillars, edgings and decorative porch railings. Gas lanterns made in New Orleans frame the entrance and porch ceilings are painted haint blue.
True to their vision, the elevated second floor is a private haven for family and friends with ocean views, a gallery hallway, three guest-room suites, and an inviting living room with a large wet bar, artwork and exquisite furnishings.
On the third floor, breathtaking ocean vistas are the perfect canvas for an open floor plan designed for entertaining. Artwork enlivens party themes by paying tribute to icons in dance, music, and Mardi Gras. A can’t miss powder room is bold and fearless. The primary suite includes a private porch to relax and contemplate retirement.
In-Person Home 2 — The Lindsey and Loftus home
After enjoying their older barn-style vacation home in South Bethany for 13 years, Elise Lindsey and Michael Loftus decided to demo the house, build their dream home and relocate to the beach full-time in 2021.
The unique lot at the confluence of two canals has allowed them to take maximum advantage of their waterfront location, both inside and out. A screen porch, open deck and a backyard entertainment center provide three levels of outdoor living while their boat, The Office, awaits out back for spontaneous crabbing and sunset trips.
Inside, the open-concept living area provides a comfortable light-filled space for enjoying lagoon views from every vantage point. A white-framed coffered ceiling defines the cozy seating area in front of the stacked stone fireplace, while a bold boat print serves as a nautical focal point with navy-striped accent pillows and pops of red continuing the theme. Crisp white trim, plantation shutters and custom wainscoting complete the traditional coastal cottage decor.
With an eye to the future, the primary bedroom is located on the main floor for easy one-level living, while guest rooms, directionally labeled by the nautical compass in the hallway, are all upstairs. Having spent many years staying in hotels for business, the couple wanted to ensure that all of the guest rooms included private bathrooms with makeup counters, luggage racks and closets with plenty of storage shelves. Guests also enjoy their own upstairs sitting room with an adjacent waterfront deck. As a crowning touch, a hotel-style bellman’s cart awaits in the elevator for guests as they check in and check out of this comfortable South Bethany retreat.
In-Person Home 3 — The Dunn home
With established vacation roots in South Bethany since 1985, Dar and Mark Dunn moved to Delaware full-time in 2019, purchasing a lot in Cat Hill with immediate plans to build. The arrival of COVID allowed them to focus on general contracting the homeowner-designed plans themselves. Dar stayed on site, supervising a small crew, while Mark worked on nights and weekends, installing tile and flagstone. With confidence in their vision, they created a classic coastal five-bedroom home with triple gables, a shingled facade and a welcoming screened front porch.
The couple was passionate in selecting every single element in the home, mixing vintage pieces they’d collected over 30 years into the modern backdrop for a unique blend of old and new that is rich in character. The old church pew and workbench in the flagstone lower entry hint at the treasures that lie ahead up the custom oak-and-stainless steel-rod stairway. The main and guest levels are both filled with layers of natural materials and textures, repurposed elements with unique origins and an array of vintage wood accents set against a clean modern white backdrop. Tongue-and-groove wood ceilings and a brick wood-burning fireplace add to the warmth and ambience where every room tells a story about the couple who designed it.
In-Person Home 4 — The McInnis and Seleznow home
Having lived directly across the street from this 1989 waterfront home for several years, JoAnn McInnis and Eric Seleznow jumped at the chance to purchase it in 2020 and finally enjoy an unfettered view of the Salt Pond. While the “bones were good” and the view spectacular, the 3,400-square-foot home was vintage 1980’s and was definitely in need of an update. Just as COVID arrived, the homeowners began the renovation process, taking on the task of selecting and purchasing all of the needed materials themselves. Miraculously, everything arrived on schedule.
The design goal was to create a “clean, modern, organic feel,” with white walls, matte-finished light woods and a consistent palette of soft, warm grey with crisp white and black accents, not unlike their previous home from the 2019 tour. The renovation entailed gutting the kitchen, refinishing the pickled white-oak floors and removing the popcorn ceilings, followed by the installation of new kitchen and bath finishes and fixtures, new door hardware and the addition of a fully-equipped entertainment bar adjacent to the dining and living areas. The biggest challenge was re-engineering the bulky three-level stairs with a modern cable-rail system to complement the lighter, more open, contemporary style.
The highlight of the home is the 300-degree span of glass panels and sliders that surround the living area with the water and marsh views that the couple had been yearning for. This all may look familiar to those who viewed the home virtually on the 2021 tour and are now able to enjoy it in person.
In-Person Home 5 — The Blair home
After 20 years of summers in a shared South Bethany family beach house, Karen and John Blair and their three daughters knew the time had come to begin a new chapter of their own. They bought a 60-year-old cottage in Sussex Shores in 2018 and began construction on their summer home soon thereafter, hoping to create a spot that felt like a vacation each time they walked through the front door.
The exterior of the two-story home seamlessly blends traditional white-oak shingle siding and multi-paned transom windows, with modern horizontal teak and glass insets. Inside, a lower-level entry offers a direct sightline from the front door through the folding glass doors of the pool room to the spa and pool beyond. The home has a unique L-shaped design with two separate guest wings flanking the entry, each with two bedrooms and a shared bathroom, and an en suite bunkroom that sleeps six located in the rear.
Upstairs, the main living area is open and spacious for large gatherings, with spots for smaller groupings in the sunroom and on two decks. A second set of folding glass doors opens from the living room to an all-season screened porch providing the family with true indoor/outdoor living. The serene primary suite is tucked away at the rear of the main floor, just past the white marble bathroom and private laundry, and has direct access to the rear deck overlooking the pool.
The light and airy decor was inspired by the simplicity of Bahamian island homes, with dark quarter-sawn white-oak floors, white walls, high vaulted ceilings with exposed structural beams and soffits, and large ceiling fans. Furnishings are soft, white and comfortable, with nubby textures, wood accents and simple accessories in natural materials.
Homes 6-10 will only be seen virtually, by all ticketholders
Home 6 — Country Living at the Beach
This 6,200-square-foot home located by a pond on three tree-lined acres in Frankford offered a blank canvas to the buyers to fully develop its potential for gracious indoor and outdoor entertaining. They began outside in 2020 by adding a pickleball court, a large patio with pool, hot tub, built-in grill and bar, plus dozens of additional trees and shrubs, to create a comfortable outdoor oasis.
Inside the 2016 house, the main floor includes a central living room surrounded by an adjoining TV room and bar, library, office and a formal dining room for good flow when entertaining. A casual breakfast room, sunroom and primary suite enjoy views of the back yard. Two en suite guest bedrooms complete the first floor, while a full guest suite with a living room, kitchenette, workspace and gym occupies the upper level.
The homeowners have introduced a love of dramatic color into the formerly neutral interior, pairing teal, in all of its variations, with deep shades of terracotta. High ceilings offered the opportunity to showcase their extensive art collection, as well as his collection of clocks and her wood architectural salvage pieces, bringing character and richness to the home. Believing that every room should have some whimsy, they’ve included life-sized critters in both the formal living room and the dining room.
Although they used to live in a waterfront beach house, they now enjoy having a home that feels as if it’s out in the country yet is wonderfully situated close to the beaches nearby, offering them the best of both worlds.
Home 7 — The Calkins and Domenic home
This 1897 Victorian farmhouse with no running water or interior kitchen had been vacant for 25 years when Barb Calkins and Chris Dominic purchased it in 1992. Undaunted by the extensive challenges that the aging house presented, they were eager to bring their vacation home back to life while preserving as much of its original character as possible. Weekends were spent building an interior kitchen, bathroom, laundry and sunroom on the first floor, adding a bathroom and closets on the second floor, replacing windows and exterior siding and adding a backyard patio, deck and workshop. The continual renovation projects over the past 30 years made for little “vacation” time but so endeared them to the home that they eventually retired there as permanent residents in 2016.
Typical of its day, the house has multiple gables, three-window bay niches, both front and rear interior stairways and an overabundance of doors, many of which they’ve eliminated over the years. An eclectic blend of vintage and family furnishings, scaled to fit the narrow spaces typical of a century-old home, pair well with a wide range of bold original art pieces from the couple’s collection, highlighted by a palette of 13 well-chosen wall colors to create a gracious and welcoming space.
Home 8 — The Powell home
Named the “Legacy House,” this 2020 canalfront home nestled in the tall pines of Tingle’s Addition is a testament to the deep local family roots of recently retired homeowners Cheryl and Jeff Powell, who grew up in Sussex County and whose ancestors have been in the area since the 1700s. After living out-of-state for their careers, the Powells returned to the area to build a home on the two lots purchased by Cheryl’s parents more than 60 years ago.
Family was paramount to the Powells in planning a spacious home with an open floorplan to enjoy with their children and grandchildren, now and for generations to come. The home is bright and airy, with tall ceilings and doors, and is filled with treasured family mementos and antiques, many of which have been recycled and repurposed. A painted blue secretary in the dining area now serves as a fully stocked bar, and a sheet music cabinet in the primary bedroom provides a perfect spot for storage.
The large granite kitchen island anchors all of the family activities in the main living area, while a spacious screened porch beckons from the rear of the house. A primary suite next to the living room provides full first-floor living for the couple, while upstairs, guests enjoy three bedrooms, an adjacent lounge and open deck perched high in the trees. A slate patio down by the canal offers a cozy spot for s’mores around the fire pit.
Home 9 — The Abod home
Having both grown up spending summers in their families’ beach homes, Anne Marie and Ken immediately drove to the beach in the summer of 1990 to share the news of their engagement with their families. Some 30 years later, when they purchased their home in Pelican’s Pouch, they realized that they had driven right past their house when it was being built back in 1990. The property had been a rental for 20 years and was in need of substantial attention, so they undertook a renovation with the goal of updating every detail, down to the hinges on the doors, to create a comfortable easy-living beach cottage for them and their growing family.
The inverted floorplan includes four bedrooms on the lower level — all but one with private porches. The primary bedroom, with an adjacent sitting room, is upstairs on the second floor. The expansive decks on every level take maximum advantage of the lot’s eastern orientation, offering a direct view of the ocean just a block away.
The living room’s elevated coastal decor features a comfortable oversized sectional sofa with plenty of seating for relaxing in front of the wood-burning fire, with views of the ocean. The original stained wood trim on the interior molding was retained to highlight the graceful arched windows and sliding doors that frame the views. Just off of the living room, the couple has converted what was formerly a whirlpool tub room into a new bar, with a fully stocked refrigerator, kegerator and a dedicated dishwasher for glassware. The spot has become a popular hangout for visitors enjoying what has become a highly competitive cork-toss game that they’ve aptly named “The Bottle and Cork” as a happy reminder of their engagement celebration at the iconic bar of the same name in nearby Dewey Beach so many years ago.
Home 10— The Wolfe home
Jayne and Donald Wolfe had enjoyed living in their community of Breakwater Beach for 10 years when a 1990 home up the street beckoned them to make a change. The home, which they purchased in 2011, has the largest ocean frontage (93 feet) in the development. A large open area on the north end of the property inspired the owners to put their design skills to use in creating a northeast wing with five large bedroom suites.
The home reflects the owners’ love of the beach, with multiple decks on every level offering sweeping ocean views. A spiral outdoor staircase leads to a rooftop deck and provides entry points on all four levels of the home. The primary oceanfront bedroom suite on the third level leads to a private screened porch and open deck to unwind and relax. Beautiful artwork and photographs of favorite seaside places combine with palm tree accessories to enhance the tropical-style decor.
Jayne and Donald made beautiful use of wood throughout the home. On the main level, a sunken living room features a soaring vaulted ceiling with tongue-and-groove knotty-pine paneling topped by a crow’s nest. Embellished dark wood cabinetry complements the honey-colored granite in the expansive bar adjacent to the kitchen and dining room.