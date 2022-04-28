Tickets will be on sale soon for the 30th Beach and Bay Cottage Tour.
“So that the Tour is an enjoyable and safe experience for all, we are happy to announce our ‘Tour with a Twist,’ an exciting Combo Tour this year,” said Kathy Green, Tour Chair. “Like last year, all the homes may be toured virtually. In addition, for Patrons who would also like the in-person experience, five of the 12 homes will be open for in-person visits with the purchase of a Combo Ticket.”
Both In-Person Virtual and Combo tickets will go on sale on May 1, and may only be purchased online at www.beachandbaycottagetour.com.
The Virtual Tour will be available for online viewing from Sunday, July 17, through Saturday, Aug. 6. For holders of Combo tickets, the In-Person Tour will be held July 27 and July 28, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Virtual tickets are $35, and the Combo tickets are $50. “We will sell 500 Wednesday-only Combo Tickets, and 500 Thursday-only Combo Tickets this year,” said Green. “And, holders of Combo Tickets will receive a printed booklet covering all 12 homes and a 30th Anniversary Tote Bag.”
Tickets may be purchased only through the Cottage Tour’s website at www.beachandbaycottagetour.com. The Cottage Tour is sponsored by the Friends of the South Coastal Library, and all net proceeds directly benefit the library’s operations.
A variety of outstanding homes will be on display for Tour patrons. A bonus of the Virtual Tour is that two original Tour homes — one from the first tour and one from the second — will be available for viewing. The increasingly popular Homeowner’s Cocktail Reception to honor those who open their homes for the Tour will be held Friday, July 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Donors of $150 or more will receive an invitation in June to this party.
“We are very excited about this year’s line-up of homes,” said Green, “and making tickets available now will ensure our patrons the opportunity to enjoy the Tour.
“The Cottage Tour is a highlight of summer on the Delaware shore,” continued Green, “and we know that our patrons will be thrilled with the homes that they are going to see.”