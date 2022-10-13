Bay Forest is like many coastal communities in Sussex County, but it has a huge differentiator: it has, quite accidentally, attracted an unusual number of music lovers. That includes musicians, vocalists, and people who love to listen quietly to the intricacies of lyrics, harmonies and chords. Together, the group is known as the Song Circle, and individually its members are pickers or grinners.
“The camaraderie among the grinners and pickers makes the Song Circles work. We musicians tend to put a lot of effort and practice into our songs. So when you have friends and neighbors who listen closely, it makes for a pleasant and satisfying event for everyone. It’s all about the love of music,” said George Dobbs, who plays guitar, keyboard and harmonica.
Mike White brought the concept of the Song Circle to Bay Forest via a post on its internal Facebook page last spring.
“The Song Circle idea began in the ‘70s and ‘80s, when my brother, John, lived in California and people brought their guitars and we sat around and sang songs. That led to developing a format of each musician being prepared for four songs and having a different theme each month. Then John moved to Baltimore, and the Song Circle continued with an ebb and flowing group of friends, often just sitting on the floor and one person playing at a time. We moved here in 2020, and as soon as COVID started to fade, I knew I wanted to start it up again.”
“I was so excited when I heard about it through the grapevine and read Mike’s post,” said Irene Cook. “He was specific in terms of what it would be: monthly, approximately eight pickers and eight ginners at a different home with that homeowner’s choice of theme, four rounds of music with a break for snacks and chatter. And Mike was very clear, only listening for the duration of every song. It sounded wonderful. The first Song Circle was at Mike and Kathy’s house on June 21st last year, and the theme was Water/Ocean.”
Cook continued, “I spent the whole day thinking about what songs to sing and came up with ‘Blue Bayou,’ ‘Beyond the Sea,’ ‘River’ and ‘Kiss the Girl.’ I called Mike and told him. Immediately he asked, ‘acapella or with accompaniment? And will you do a key change in “Beyond the Sea”?’ Right away, I knew this was the real deal, and I was all in.”
Cook’s love of music started in church and the junior high school chorus and then the glee club, followed by participating in New Jersey’s All-State Chorus. In college, she sang folk music and played the acoustic guitar.
Marriage, family, and a career and passion for autism education put an end to singing professionally, but the Cooks were a singing family.
“We took lots of road trips,” said Cook. “And we would sing the whole time, altogether, acapella, in harmony or out of tune. Our son and twin daughters all play instruments, and when my husband died, they put together an amazing CD of all his favorite singing-in-the-car songs.”
“It was Irene who called and told me there were new people in town, and I needed to get involved,” said Dobbs. “We had both lived at Bay Forest for a while and knew each other’s interest in music and even played together a couple of times, with a focus on harmony. Then when I met Mike, we hit it off right away.”
Dobbs started playing guitar at age 14, had a band in high school and was able to pay his entire way through college by playing music professionally.
“That was in the ‘70s, when classic rock was brand new,” said Dobbs. “There was fierce competition among all the local bands in the D.C./Baltimore area, so the bands back then had to work hard to survive. We had to teach ourselves how to play some difficult music, by ear, by listening to LPs repeatedly, often destroying them in the process!” he added of the vinyl records. “We learned to play all the hard stuff — instrumentally, as well as vocally, including bands such as Steely Dan, Allman Brothers, Beatles, Beach Boys, Boston and so on. So, for a bunch of teenagers, I suppose we did OK.”
After college, Dobbs continued playing part-time in bands until about 1980, when family life became the priority.
“Then when I moved to Bay Forest, in 2012, I started playing again, looking for other musicians. But the music scene around here really started happening when Mike started the Song Circle.”
White continues to be the point-person of the Circles, and he brings an amplifier, which he says is nice but not a necessity. From an initial 20 or so who responded to the original Facebook post, there are now 45 interested people in the neighborhood. In fact, to keep the number at the reasonable eight pickers and eight grinners, there is quite a competition to see who answers the email alert quickly enough to participate in the next Song Circle.
Wally Siegfried is Bay Forest’s “music ambassador.” Not only is he a grinner, but as a lifelong music fan, he knows many musicians in the area and talks about music to whomever he meets. It’s thanks to him that a couple of shy neighbors confided that they used to sing and subsequently the Circle was enriched by their voices.
“Listening to music in the Song Circle is such a different experience than in a restaurant or bar,” said Siegfried. “You can hear every word, and you can feel the emotion in their voices. You stay quiet — not because you’re told to but because you want to take it all in.”
“We’ve really stepped up the Song Circle game at Bay Forest,” said White. “Not only do the pickers show up to play their four songs, but many of us rehearse ahead with others so we are prepared to accompany each other both vocally and instrumentally. And this has led some of us to start playing together outside the Circle and into local venues.”
For 30 years White has played with his friend Dave Mattheiss, who has also moved into the vicinity. They are professionally known as the Mike & Dave Duo and have regular monthly gig at the Skye Bar in Ocean City, Md. Then Cook, Dobbs and White have formed a trio that focuses on their magically beautiful ability to sing three-part harmony. For want of a better name, they are known as Cook, Dobbs & White and have recently had their first gig of many, they hope, at Hooked Up.
Dobbs also plays with another Song Circler, Bud Rizer, and together they are known as String Theory. And Rizer also plays banjo and keyboards with the Eastern Shore band Rosewood. Amongst several other venues String Theory and Rosewood have played at the Salted Vines winery and the Salted Rim.
Whichever combination of pickers you happen to see on the events list at a venue nearby, go and listen, and amazingly, you’ll be grinning appreciatively. Maybe you’ll even wish you had moved to Bay Forest!