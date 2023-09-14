Guests at the Brews & Roos craft beer festival will interact with kangaroos and other animals at Barn Hill Preserve of Delaware, then receive a sample cup so they can try various beers from local breweries.
Before receiving the cup at the 21-and-older-only event, those attending will be permitted inside kangaroo enclosures then be invited to walk around the park, sampling unlimited drinks, enjoying live music, purchasing refreshments from food trucks and seeing many of the other animals at the Preserve near Frankford from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
“They can go into the enclosure and sit right next to the kangaroos, pet them, take selfies with them,” Zach Bova, brand manager, said.
The cost for those who choose to sample alcoholic beverages is $60. Non-drinkers will be admitted for $25 and can sip mocktails, or non-alcoholic cocktails, while interacting with animals including otters and spider monkeys. Proceeds will benefit Kids Saving the Rainforest Wildlife Rescue non-profit, to help wildlife in Costa Rica.
“There will be other hands-on experiences, too. Most of the animals, you can get up close. Our camels, Ben and Jerry, are very friendly. You can feed them hay and camel chow. We will have a crew member walking around with otters. There will be other small reptiles and mammals,” Bova said.
“The reason we are doing this is not only do we enjoy craft beer and wildlife, like kangaroos, and we are partnering with Kids Saving the Rainforest Wildlife Rescue, but this is a nice event having people gather around and taste different craft beer while helping wildlife,” Bova said.
Barn Hill Preserve is home to more than 35 species of exotic animals, including two-toed sloths and an aardvark. The emphasis on the animal’s quality of life and environment, in open fields and grasslands. See www.barnhillpreserve.com for more information.