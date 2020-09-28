On Saturday, Sept. 19, a group of 16 members of the Barefoot Gardeners participated in the Adopt-a-Beach Coastal Clean Up. The clean-up began on the beach in Fenwick Island at Atlantic Street and ended on Georgetown Street. The group collected approximately 50 pounds of garbage, with the bulk of the items being food wrappers and beverage caps and lids. Larger items included a pallet, firewood and construction materials. Normally, the group makes this a bi-annual event; however, the spring event was canceled. The Barefoot Gardeners of Fenwick Island seek to broaden the knowledge of gardening and related subjects, as well as to strive to beautify the community. For more information, contact Betsy Kuharich at (913) 706-4277.