A charcoal and pencil drawing by senior Sussex Central high school student Jase Baker was auctioned for $1,000 at the Gumboro Volunteer Fire Department’s 5th Annual Sportsman’s Night, delighting both the teenaged artist and highest bidder.
The son of Michele and Jeff Baker of Georgetown, and grandson of lifetime fire department member Victor Baker, he created the drawing from a photograph he took of his father while the two of them were duck hunting. It was purchased by Corey Davis.
“The corn field in the drawing took the most time, then I did the sky and my dad in one day. I worked on it about three weeks,” Baker said.
When the bidding got to $1,000, he said he was surprised.
“I have been selling a few things, so my name has been getting out there more and more. I was there at the auction and I did a speech. It was awesome, just watching the auctioneer keep running up the numbers and pointing left and right. The man who bought it, Corey, is a friend of the family’s. We have known him a long time. They told me they wanted something that represented Gumboro and they wanted the fire hall logo on it. I had a picture in my phone of when we went duck hunting in Gumboro. My dad grew up there, right across the street from the fire hall,” Baker said.
His father became very sick with the coronavirus last August and came close to being placed on a ventilator, his son said.
“We all got it. My dad was in the hospital a couple weeks. I still can’t smell,” he said, crediting his parents and older brother, Cole, for their encouragement, and professional artist and Sussex Central art teacher Jac Rust for “helping me to open my palette as an artist.”
“She has been a very strong influence, since my freshman year. She has been with me all four years. When I started painting, she pushed me for detail. Growing up I liked to draw cartoon characters in my sketch book. I played football my freshman year but then I broke my arm. That took my mind off sports. I had art in my freshman year and Ms. Rust noticed I excelled and was interested in it more than a lot of the other students. She really helped me … I asked the counselors to do whatever they had to do so I could have Ms. Rust again so she could help me. I made my own website. I started making bigger pieces because of her,” Baker said.
He started with portraits, working on accuracy around features including the jawline and nose.
“That was my main focus and she has helped me get an eye for details. Then I picked up chalk pastels and realized I could blend colors well, so now I use them,” he said.
“When Jase first came into my class, baby face and all, he was shy,” Rust told Coastal Point this week.
“He was not as confident as he is now. His talent has grown. He’s been able to take more direction and ownership. It is amazing as a teacher to see him evolve and to be confident. He took constructive criticism well and he always understood it was for his growth. We talk about growth in the classroom. He took Art II with me and I push those students harder. I make them accountable about how much work they produce, the quality and the idea of editing and revision of their work, how to hone in and make it better … He knows he can do it. He wants to do freelance work and stay in the community,” Rust said, adding she showed Baker how to build his website.
“I am really proud of him,” said Rust, who has showed her sculptural works and prints nationwide and was formerly a college professor in Towson, Md.
As he continues his artwork, Baker said portraits are still his favorite, but he has recently started working on sunsets and sunrises and enjoys drawing skies. His friend, Gavin Birl, who became paralyzed after a snowboard accident, has a drone and takes photographs Baker likes to draw.
Birl, Baker’s brother and his parents “were all 100 percent for me” when he was talking about attending art school, applied and got accepted at six schools throughout the nation. But he decided to take a job, possibly as a carpenter, while working on a freelance art career.
“The drawing of his dad when they were duck hunting was auctioned for more than he expected. This was his first event, that he was asked to make a drawing for,” his mother said, adding a family friend who belongs to the fire department’s ladies auxiliary asked him to submit a work of art.
“He wants to be a freelance artist so he is not attending college at this time. He is taking courses, planning to take courses, with other artists in the area and he joined an art organization in Dewey Beach. He kind of picked up art one day and he started drawing. Ms. Rust has inspired him to do great things. She has done great things and has taken his work to another level,” Mrs. Baker said.
“We are beyond proud of what he has accomplished so far and continue to be amazed by each new piece. Jase, continue to reach for the stars and follow your dream. The sky’s the limit,” his mother said.