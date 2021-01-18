The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome Sadeqa Johnson on Jan. 27 for a live, online discussion of her new book “Yellow Wife,” described as “a harrowing story of an enslaved woman forced to barter love and freedom while living in the most infamous slave jail in Virginia.” Johnson will be in conversation with bestselling author Kate Quinn.
“Yellow Wife” follows the life of Pheby Delores Brown as she unexpectedly finds herself thrust into the bowels of slavery at the infamous Devil’s Half Acre, a jail in Richmond, Va., where the enslaved are broken, tortured, and sold every day. There, Pheby is exposed not just to her jailer’s cruelty but also to his contradictions. To survive, Pheby will have to outwit him, and she soon faces the ultimate sacrifice.
Johnson’s novel is “a fully immersive, intricately crafted story inspired by the pages of history. In Pheby, Sadeqa Johnson has created a woman whose struggle to survive and to protect the ones she loves will have readers turning the pages as fast as their fingers can fly. Simply enthralling,” said Lisa Wingate, No. 1 New York Times bestselling author of “Before We Were Yours.”
The live, Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors. Participants also are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Johnson is the author of four novels. She is a Kimbilio Fellow and winner of the National Book Club Award, the Phillis Wheatley Book Award and the USA Best Book Award for Best Fiction. She will be joined in conversation by Kate Quinn, a bestselling author of historical fiction, including “The Alice Network,” “The Huntress” and “The Rose Code.”
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.