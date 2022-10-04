The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure” on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 5 p.m. at the library, at 111 Adams Avenue in Lewes. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Kipp and Shortridge, authors of “100 Things to Do in Delaware Before You Die,” are returning to Lewes with their new “armchair guide” to Delaware history, filled with more than 80 little-known narratives, oddities, attractions and ephemera from the First State’s past and present.
“Secret Delaware” takes readers from the standing stones that make up the border with Maryland to the site where the United States flag is said to have first flown in battle, with a focus on the fascinating stories along the way. Readers can learn about the quarantine station that is now a state park, Delaware’s groundbreaking female astronomer, the lab experiment that led to a small town’s economic boom, the happenstance discovery of an unknown shipwreck and more.
Registration is required. At registration, participants will be asked to select virtual or in-person attendance. Visit tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors to sign up.
Participants are being encouraged to support the authors by purchasing a signed copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Orders may be placed online, in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665. Books will also be available for purchase and signing at the event.
Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge are a husband-and-wife team of veteran Delaware explorers who love the stories and tales of the First State. Authors of several books, they both worked as newspaper reporters covering Delaware from Delmar to Hockessin, and have lived and worked in all three counties.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us. Browseabout Books is an independent bookstore located in Rehoboth Beach. For additional information, visit browseaboutbooks.com.