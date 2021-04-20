The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Patry Francis and Nan Rossiter for a live, online discussion of their latest books “All the Children Are Home” and “Promises to Keep” on April 27 at 5 p.m.
Patry Francis’s “All the Children Are Home” is described as “an enthralling tale of triumph and heartbreak, following the Moscatelli family and their long-term foster children through nearly a decade. Set in a small town in Massachusetts, the family’s life is changed irrevocably when a six-year-old indigenous girl, Agnes, comes to live with them. As the years pass and outside forces threaten to tear them apart, the children, now young adults, must find the courage and resilience to save themselves and each other.”
“Promises to Keep” is described as “the heartwarming sequel to Nan Rossiter’s ‘Promises of the Heart’ in the Savannah Skies series. Rossiter returns to Tybee Island off the Georgia coast, where beloved characters Maeve and Gage find their relationship tested by the secrets they are keeping from each other. When Maeve realizes Gage might be planning to propose, she knows she must finally be honest with everyone she holds dear. Before she finds the courage, however, her past comes careening into her life in a shocking and unexpected way.”
The Zoom-based discussion is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
Participants are being invited to support the authors by purchasing copies of the books from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Patry Francis is the author of “The Liar’s Diary” and the blog 100 Days of Discipline for Writers. Her poetry and short stories have appeared in the Tampa Review, Antioch Review, Colorado Review, Ontario Review and American Poetry Review, among other publications. Nan Rossiter is the award-winning and bestselling author of contemporary fiction novels, as well as an author/illustrator of several books for children. Her novel “Summer Dance” was the 2018 winner of the Nancy Pearl Award.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.