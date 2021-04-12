Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist John Archibald will discuss his new book “Shaking the Gates of Hell: A Search for Family and Truth in the Wake of the Civil Rights Revolution” in a live, online event April 15, presented by the Lewes Public Library, Browseabout Books and CAMP Rehoboth.
Archibald grew up in the American South in the 1960s, son of a long line of Methodist preachers, in the midst of the civil rights revolution. He had seen his father, the Rev. Robert L. Archibald Jr., as a moral authority, a moderating force during the racial turbulence of the ’60s, a loving and dependable parent, and a man many Alabamians came to see as a saint. But, was that enough? Archibald’s complex journey into his past reveals the conspiracy of silence his father faced in the South, in the Methodist Church, and in the greater Christian church.
Archibald will be joined in conversation by his brother, Murray Archibald. Together they will explore the question posed by John Archibald in the book: Can a good person remain silent in the face of discrimination and horror, and still be a good person?
The Zoom-based discussion will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
John Archibald is a current Nieman Fellow at Harvard. He is a columnist for the Alabama Media Group. His columns appear in the Birmingham News, the Huntsville Times, the Mobile Press-Register, AL.com and its social brand, Reckon. He won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2018.
Murray Archibald is an artist and co-founder of CAMP Rehoboth. He has served the organization in many ways since its creation in 1991, including executive director, creative director and president of the Board of Directors. He is currently a member of the Board of Directors of the Rehoboth Beach Historical Society.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us, camprehoboth.com or browseaboutbooks.com.