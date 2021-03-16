Author Angus Fletcher will bring a discussion of his new book “Wonderworks: The 25 Most Powerful Inventions in the History of Literature” to the community March 18 in an online event from the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books.
“Wonderworks” provides a unique examination of literary inventions through the ages, showing how writers have created technical breakthroughs — rivaling any scientific inventions — for the human heart and mind. Fletcher reviews the blueprints for 25 of the most powerful developments in the history of literature that can be scientifically shown to alleviate grief, trauma, anxiety, depression, pessimism and ennui — all while sparking creativity, courage, hope, joy and positive change.
“Drawing upon insights from neuroscience and evolutionary biology, an expert in the art of storytelling explains why literature matters by showing, through lucid examples, the myriad ways that literature’s bag of tricks works with and for our minds. Anyone who has experienced wonder in an encounter with literature will profit from this wise and clever book,” said Lawrence Manley, William R. Kenan Jr. Professor of English at Yale University.
The Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, and is free to the public. Registration is required and can be done at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Angus Fletcher is a professor of story science at Ohio State’s Project Narrative, considered the world’s leading academic think-tank for the study of stories. He has dual degrees in neuroscience and literature, and has published two books and dozens of peer-reviewed academic articles on the scientific workings of novels, poetry, film and theater. He will be joined in conversation by Karen Paik, author of “To Infinity and Beyond!: The Story of Pixar Animation Studios” and several other books on Pixar’s films.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.