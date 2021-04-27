The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome Sylvie Weil for a live, online discussion of her memoir “At Home with André and Simone Weil” on May 3 at 5 p.m.
Born into a freethinking Jewish family in France in 1909, Simone Weil is considered one of the 20th century’s most original philosophers, influencing Albert Camus, T.S. Eliot, Simone de Beauvoir, Susan Sontag and many others. In her memoir, Sylvie Weil uses previously unpublished family correspondence and conversations to paint a vivid, private portrait of her aunt. The book illuminates Simone Weil’s relationships with others — especially with her brother, André.
Sylvie Weil will be interviewed by Ronald Collins, editor of “Attention,” a bi-monthly e-journal on the life and legacy of Simone Weil. The Zoom-based discussion is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Sylvie Weil grew up in Paris, France, and earned her degrees in Classics and in French literature at the Sorbonne. After teaching at a lycée in France for two years, she taught at Barnard and Bennington Colleges and then in Paris. Until 2002, she was a professor of French literature at Hunter College and at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York. She is the author of several works of fiction for adults, and of a series of three novels for young adults. Her most recent book is “Selfies,” a novel memoir.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.