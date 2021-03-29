Miguel Sancho will bring a live, online discussion of his memoir “More Than You Can Handle” to the Lewes-area community on April 5, presented by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books.
Sancho tells the story of his family’s struggle to save their son Sebastian from a deadly immune deficiency. The quest for a cure leads them into the “alternate universe” of the rare-disease community and to the cutting edge of modern medicine, as their personal crises send them fumbling through various modalities of self-help, including faith, therapy and meditation.
“Sancho’s deeply researched and darkly humorous tale takes readers on a journey of the family’s personal struggles, the workings of the immune system, and the radically innovative treatment used to save his son,” organizers said.
The Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 5, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
“Filled with insight, uncommon self-awareness, and, yes, humor, Miguel Sancho guides us through the pain, confusion, and challenges of saving a sick child. His honesty about his own struggles and mistakes make this an especially unexpected the story. Without question, an inspiring book,” said Sharon Salzburg, author of “Lovingkindness” and “Real Change.”
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Miguel Sancho is an Emmy Award-winning television producer currently show-running and developing series and specials for the A&E network. For seven years, he helped run the ABC primetime news magazine “20/20.” Prior to that, he was an investigative producer at “20/20” and CBS News’s “48 Hours.” He lives in New York with his wife, Felicia Morton, and their two children, Lydia and Sebastian.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us and browseaboutbooks.com.