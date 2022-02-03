At 24, Alyssa Hazel is working on her third book.
When she speaks at the Frankford Public Library on Saturday, Feb. 5, she said, she hopes to impart some of the passion she has had since she was a child — for books, for writing, for words.
Hazel, who grew up on Delmarva and is an alumna of Salisbury University, said this week that she grew up surrounded by books and was always writing.
“There’s probably all sorts of notebooks scattered around my parents’ house, just filled with the beginnings of novels and things like that,” she said.
Her love of writing, and the beginnings of her explorations of different types of writing and different genres, began in earnest when she attended Salisbury University as a creative writing major, Hazel said. While there, her work was published in several literary publications, including Red Coyote, published by the University of South Dakota, and Dark River, an online literary journal.
Since college, Hazel has self-published two books, both collections of short stories and poetry. “Twitching Light,” her first foray into publishing, through Amazon Publications, is described on the Amazon.com page for the book as an “exploration of the fantastical, bizarre and disturbing niches of our world.” Hazel said the work in it represents a period in her life as she finished college and entered the somewhat scary world of adulthood.
In addition to finding her way in the world, Hazel had to navigate some personal issues — including several health crises — during that time that took her to dark places, and the work in “Twitching Light” reflects that, she said. Her second collection, “Pleasant Little Moments,” still leans toward the macabre but adds some hopefulness to the mix.
“Writing was a big outlet,” for her during the trying times after college and as the world fell into a pandemic, Hazel said.
She has set a personal goal to “release new content every year” and to eventually be able to support herself with her writing. For now, she finds herself working a series of “day jobs” to help her pay the mortgage on the 100-year-old house she bought. A self-professed jack-of-all-trades, Hazel’s résumé includes jobs ranging from seasonal work with horseshoe crabs to “high-end retail.”
She proudly shared that she is currently building a computer for herself, admitting the project to be a bit challenging.
When Hazel talks about her childhood, she becomes wistful, recalling elementary-school days when she was bullied for being “shy, awkward and overweight.
“I was bullied fairly frequently,” she said. While she admitted “there were things I could have done better” to cope with social difficulties back then, she credits her parents with recognizing, when she was in the ninth grade, that it was time to focus on what she needed. “My parents said, ‘Do you just want to go to college?’” and she did just that, earning an associate’s degree at Wor-Wic Community College in Salisbury, Md., at 17.
By the time she was 21, she had earned her bachelor’s degree from Salisbury University.
“When you’re 24, you’ve finished college twice and you own your own house, a disconnect happens between you and a lot of the people your own age,” Hazel said.
She also said her life experiences have made her appreciate the need for connection with other human beings, above all else.
“Creating stories that people can connect to and grow with and heal with” has become her focus, she said. “You can appreciate the good in the world when you’ve seen the bad. You value things more when there’s a chance that you could lose it.”
“It’s why I recommend reading and writing,” Hazel said. “Nothing promotes empathy more than understanding… The more people can connect through literature, the more empathetic we can be toward other people.”
Hazel’s Author Talk will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at the Frankford Public Library. She said that since her books do cover some dark material, she recommends that attendees be middle-school age or older. The talk is free and open to the public.
Hazel’s books, “Twitching Light” and “Pleasant Little Memories” are available online through Amazon.com.