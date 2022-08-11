Author Aggie Blum Thompson had heard of “beach week,” but as writers do with juicy tidbits and pieces of information, “I sort of filed it away.”
Then, when the subject came up during nomination hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, Thompson said during a recent interview, her curiosity was piqued anew.
A resident of Bethesda, Md., Thompson appeared for a book signing at Bethany Beach Books on Thursday, Aug. 4,, promoting her new book, titled “All the Dirty Secrets.” During an interview at the store, Blum said the annual migration of high school students to the beach at the end of the school year intrigued her so much that it eventually led her to use it as a central theme in the book, intertwined with a look into Washington, D.C., society and what makes it tick.
“It sounded so wild to me,” Thompson said of the yearly “beach week” ritual, where under-age students descend on beach homes rented by their parents — who also sometimes provide them with alcohol.
In “All the Dirty Secrets,” a tragedy occurs during the right-of-passage celebration — a friend of main character Liz Gold goes for a late-night swim and never returns. Haunted by the loss for years, Gold is forced to face hard truths about her friends when a similar incident occurs during her own daughter’s “beach week” trip.
The book, she said, brings together the beach setting with the Washington, D.C., social scene, which she has been privy to as a journalist. Although she grew up on Long Island, N.Y., Thompson said her husband offered her insight into growing up in that world.
“He was a typical D.C. kid,” she said, with him having attended school with some of the capital’s elite families.
As a reporter covering police and courts, Thompson said she learned how those operated, and that inside knowledge helped her to weave them into her books. While her first book, “I Don’t Forgive You,” published in 2021, took her two years to write, she said “All the Dirty Secrets” was written during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially during the initial “lockdown” period.
“It took me a little over a year,” she said, adding that the project “really helped get me through the pandemic,” even though having to work at home, along with her husband, two teenage children “and a dog and a cat” was a bit distracting.
“All the Dirty Secrets” was released last month and has received critical acclaim. Publisher’s Weekly’s review called the book “a twisty tale of friendship and betrayal.” It was named a “best new book to read” by the New York Post.
Her journalism background, Thompson said, helped her in other ways than simply learning the ins and outs of cops and courts. It taught her, she said, how to listen.
“If you give people space and attention, they will tell you things,” she said, adding that she feels “being curious” is a large part of what makes writers — whether they’re delving into journalistic endeavors or fiction — successful.
Thompson’s recent trip to Delaware’s beaches was part of a “mini-tour” to promote her latest book. She had also attended a signing at Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach.