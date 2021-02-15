The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome author Madeleine Henry for an interactive discussion of her new novel, “The Love Proof,” on Feb. 22 online via Zoom.
In “The Love Proof,” a shocking development forces physicist Sophie Jones to embark on journey to prove those we love are always connected to us — leading to surprising revelations. Spanning decades, “The Love Proof” is an unusual love story about lasting connection, time and intuition. It explores the course perfect love can take between imperfect people, and urges readers to listen to their hearts rather than their heads.
“‘The Love Proof’ is a fascinating story about how love opens us up to the remarkable possibilities of the universe,” said Jill Santopolo, bestselling author of “The Light We Lost.”
The Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors. Participants also are encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Madeleine Henry is a 2014 graduate of Yale University and the author of the novel “Breathe In, Cash Out.” She has been featured in the New York Post, Parade and Observer Media and has appeared on NBC, WABC, “The Jenny McCarthy Show” and “Inspire Living.”
For additional information on the library, visit lewes.lib.de.us. For additional information on Browseabout Books, visit browseaboutbooks.com.