Bestselling author Kristy Woodson Harvey will discuss her new novel “Under the Southern Sky” in a live, online event from the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books on April 20. She will be joined in conversation by writing partners Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, who write under the pen name Christina Lauren.
“Under the Southern Sky” is described as a “fresh and unforgettable exploration of love, friendship, and the unbreakable ties that bind. When journalist Amelia Buxton discovers a cluster of embryos belonging to her childhood friend Parker and his late wife Greer have been deemed ‘abandoned,’ she is put in the unenviable position of telling Parker — and dredging up old wounds in the process. Set against the backdrop of the pristine waters of their childhood home, Cape Carolina, Amelia and Parker embark on a journey of self-discovery that leads them to understand that family — the one you’re born into and the one you choose — is always closer than you think.”
The Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
Country Living magazine described Harvey’s book as, “Perfect for: fans of beach reads, ‘P.S. I Love You,’ and anything by authors Jennifer Weiner and Elin Hilderbrand. A perfect pick for book clubs or a weekend read, ’Under the Southern Sky’ follows journalist Amelia as she makes a heart-wrenching discovery that changes everything.”
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Kristy Woodson Harvey is the bestselling author of six novels, including “Feels Like Falling” and the Peachtree Bluff series. She is the winner of the Lucy Bramlette Patterson Award for Excellence in Creative Writing and has appeared in numerous publications, including Southern Living, Traditional Home, Domino and O. Henry.
Christina Lauren is the combined pen name of Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings, the New York Times and internationally bestselling authors of the Beautiful & Wild Seasons series and several novels including “The Unhoneymooners” and “Autoboyography.”
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.