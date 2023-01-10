Bestselling author Jill Shalvis will join the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books for a live, online discussion of her new book “The Backup Plan” on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.
“The Backup Plan” is the latest in Shalvis’s Sunset Cove series. It follows three people who are bought together when they’re bequeathed a falling-apart-at-the-seams Wild West bed-and-breakfast. The will stipulates that they must renovate and be partners in the inn for one year — or lose their inheritance. While the project has the potential to tear their lives apart, it instead turns into the gift of a lifetime.
Shalvis will be joined in conversation by Susan Wiggs, author of more than 50 novels, including the Lakeshore Chronicles series and the New York Times bestsellers “Family Tree” and “The Lost and Found Bookshop.”
Registration for the Zoom-based program is available at tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors or the library’s website at lewes.lib.de.us.
Participants are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy comes with signed archival bookplate. Books may be purchased at the store, online, or by calling (302) 226-2665.
Bestselling author Jill Shalvis lives in a small town in the Sierras full of quirky characters. Any resemblance to the quirky characters in her books is… mostly coincidental. In addition to her many book series, she also maintains a blog detailing her city-girl-living-in-the-mountains adventures.
For additional information about the library, visit lewes.lib.de.us. For additional information about Browseabout Books, visit browseaboutbooks.com.