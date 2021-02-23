Author Scott DeLisi and illustrator Jane Lillian Vance will be in conversation with NPR’s Lisa Mullins to discuss their book “The Ambassador’s Dog” on March 3, in an online event presented by the Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books.
“The illustrated book tells the tale of a puppy, abandoned and alone, who waited on a trail in what once was the ancient kingdom of Lo on the Tibetan plateau — and the man who was meant to cross his path. It is a story of the power of serendipitous meetings and a reminder compassion, courage, and hope can be found in the world if only our hearts are open to seeing them.”
The live, Zoom-based discussion will begin at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register, or go to tinyurl.com/zoomwithauthors.
Participants also are being encouraged to support the author by purchasing a copy of the book from local independent bookstore Browseabout Books. Each copy purchased comes with an archival bookplate signed by the author. Orders may be placed online, in-person, or by calling the store at (302) 226-2665.
Author DeLisi served as a U.S. diplomat for nearly 35 years, capping his career as the U.S. ambassador to the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal and as American ambassador to the Republic of Uganda. He is currently executive director of Engage Nepal, a 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to helping the people of Nepal. Illustrator Vance’s highly detailed narrative oil paintings are described as “painted essays” and allude to traditional cultures’ forms of pilgrimage, medicine, ornament and reverence. DeLisi and Vance will be joined by Lisa Mullins, Boston anchor for NPR’s “All Things Considered.”
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us or browseaboutbooks.com.