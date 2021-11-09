Director Tammy Crawford recently announced open auditions for the Second Street Players’ 2022 production of “Bermuda Avenue Triangle.” Auditions will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 6, and Tuesday, Dec. 7, at SSP’s Riverfront Theater, 2 S. Walnut Street, Milford.
The cast requires six adult roles: two males and four females. Auditions will consist of selected readings from the script. Auditioners should also prepare 45 seconds of a song that shows their vocal range and be prepared for light choreography. The show is not a musical; however, there a few song-and-dance numbers in the show. Performance dates are Jan. 28, 29 and 30 and Feb. 4, 5 and 6, 2022.
For a synopsis of the show and other information about Second Street Players, visit www.secondstreetplayers.com.