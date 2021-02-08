The Lewes Public Library will present two image-rich art history lectures from American art historian Rena Tobey on the topics of pre-COVID society and American women’s voices on Feb. 16 and March 16.
The February lecture, “Coronavirus Edition: American Artists on the Town,” features works from the mid-1800s to the Great Depression that depict the joyful everyday moments people used to take for granted, such as eating out, shopping and dancing. March’s lecture celebrates Women’s History Month with a discussion of the artworks and lives of extraordinary American women artists in a presentation titled “Finding Her Way: American Women’s Experiences, 1845-1945.”
The live, Zoom-based lectures begin at 5 p.m. and are free to the public. Registration is required. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register.
“During a time when visiting museums and celebrating art together as a community has been difficult, the Lewes Public Library is pleased to offer these presentations,” said Library Director Lea Rosell. “Dr. Tobey’s talks bring the shared experience of art appreciation to us in a new way, from the comfort of our own homes.”
Rena Tobey, Ph.D., teaches art history at New York University’s School for Professional Studies and is passionate about making art accessible, invigorating, insightful and fun. She conducts interactive tours of museum collections, provides talks on American art for community organizations and is the creator of an art-history party game.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.