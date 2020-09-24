Just when other plants are looking tired, dusty and bedraggled after the hot summer, the stars of the fall garden spring into bloom. With their beautiful and plentiful white, pink, blue or purple flowers, asters glow in fall. They are another member of the composite family, as you can tell by looking at the disc and ray flowers, all clustered into a daisy-like structure. They grow from 8 inches to 6 feet, in sun or shade; there’s one for you out there!
Most asters need full sun, except the wood asters, Aster divaricatus, (a.k.a. Eurybia divaricata). This pretty aster grows naturally in open woods, so it prefers part- to almost-full shade. Covered with delicate white flowers, it will create a bright spot in your late summer/fall shade garden.
Most of the other asters are native to prairies, meadows, forest edges and, a few, near wetland edges, so you know they need full sun. Average soil is fine, although an annual top-dressing (sprinkling on an inch or so on top of the soil) of compost helps them look their best. Like most perennials, this is about all the fertilization they’ll need (most fertilizer is in excess and ends up in our inland bays or the ocean, a big source of pollution).
Average moisture is fine too; most of our best garden asters are native to areas east of the Mississippi, so average summer rainfall is enough, although if we’re in a drought, they’ll be able to fight off powdery mildew much better with some supplemental watering. Some asters will lose their lower leaves, especially if they dry out, so either keep them tidy, or plant shorter plants in front if you don’t like the look. Asters generally benefit from not being crowded, with good air circulation and even moisture to stay healthy.
There are many beautiful aster varieties: New York and New England asters are two of our native asters that you’ll see growing out in fields or by streams. They get from 3 to 6 feet tall. “Purple Dome,” a New England aster variety, gets to be about 2 feet square, with loads of bright purple flowers. It’s somewhat deer-resistant and disease-resistant, and is a good cut flower.
“Woods Blue” and “Purple” are New York aster cultivars, getting to about 1.5 feet, with good disease resistance and beautiful flowers. If you can find the Big Leaf aster, grab it, it makes a beautiful flowering groundcover in part shade.
Like most composite flowers, asters’ flat, central landing pads attracts many, many butterflies — the ray flowers attract them with their bright colors. Their nectar is a last chance for butterflies to fuel up before heading south for the winter. Birds and bees also appreciate the flower, and the aster depends on these creatures to pollinate them.
Don’t cut them back — birds love the seeds, and the plants provide shelter during winter.
Pair asters with goldenrods, Russian sage and little bluestem “Standing Ovation” for a breathtaking fall picture.
These are great plants for all of us. Try one in your garden today!