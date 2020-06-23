The Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) will hold a four-day outdoor day camp for a group of teenage students this July. For 17 years, ACT’s youth environmental education program, Coast Kids, has been utilizing the outdoors as a classroom to facilitate science-based activities and exploration.
Since 2014 ACT’s Coast Kids program has hosted Nature Explorers day camps, offering area youth the opportunity to explore the many diverse environments and unique ecosystems across Delmarva. With COVID-19 restrictions in place, the 2020 Nature Explorers Camp will look a little different this year.
Coast Kids Director Verena Chase explained, “We had to cancel our youngest Nature Explorer camps this summer, but July 6-9 we will host an Aquatic Science Nature Explorers camp for older students and visit four landmark ecosystems: the Bishopville Dam Removal Project, the northern point of Assateague Island National Seashore, the Sinepuxent Bay and the St. Martin River.”
Led by Coast Kids Director Verena Chase and ACT Communications Director & Program Coordinator Billy Weiland, the 2020 Aquatic Science Nature Explorers camp will focus on students learning the fundamentals of river flow rate and profiling, water-quality testing procedures, coastal geology, Assateague Island history and bay ecology.
“We’re looking forward to working with this group of teenage students, who will experience hands-on field work,” Weiland said, “and be trained to gather water-quality data on the water from the Assateague Coastkeeper boat.”
Chase and Weiland said they are excited for the upcoming camp, despite it being modified for the additional preparation that will be required to ensure everyone’s safety, and they are pleased to have the opportunity to bring the outdoors and all it has to offer to the small group of students.
For more information, visit www.ACTforBays.org/summer-camp.