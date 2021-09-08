What do sea glass, hand-painted screens, clay dishes and artisan soaps have in common with Smash Mouth Burgers, guitar music and native plants? They can all be found at Inland Bays Garden Center’s 6th Annual Arts in the Garden event, set for Sunday, Oct. 10, from 9 to 3 p.m. (There is a rain date of Oct. 11.)
The garden center’s celebration of autumn now includes more than 20 local artists; a photo booth for families and friends designed by Alison Webb, AIFD; a bonsai display; a kids’ craft table; and Southern Delaware’s largest collection of native plants.
The highlight of this year’s event will be a participatory mural at the garden, created by John Donato to benefit the Center for Inland Bays.
Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or info@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.