What do seaglass, clay dishes and artisan soaps have in common with Smash Mouth Burgers, acoustic guitar music by Norman Gaither and native plants? They can all be found at Inland Bays Garden Center’s 7th Annual Arts in the Garden on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date, Oct. 10).
This celebration of autumn now boasts more than 20 local artists; a photo booth for families and friends designed by Alison Webb, AIFD; a bonsai display; a kids’ craft table; and Southern Delaware’s most extensive collection of native plants.
The highlight of this year’s event will be the completion of a participatory mural at the garden created by John Donato, to benefit the Center for Inland Bays.
Art in the Garden artisans include:
• John Donato — “Bold, humorous, vibrant prints that embody a unique ‘smile impact’ with high-spirited subjects like surfing horses, flying pigs and dinosaurs on pogo sticks, your senses are held hostage by outrageously playful characters and irresistible blasts of color.”
• Travis Bower — Wooden creations reflect wood’s natural beauty, transformed into bowls, vases, candlesticks, trays and more.
• Deborah Bryant — Unique one-of-a-kind tabletop pottery using both coastal and earth tones.
• Cathy Cranfield — Jewelry reflecting the love of the beach and gardening combined with a bit of whimsy and fun.
• Marian Dowling — Nature and wildlife photos transformed into notecards, canvas, and prints.
• Jennifer Moon-Child — Scroll-saw cutouts of beach, animal and holiday-themed pieces using a variety of wood, including cherry, walnut, oak, ash, beech and maple.
• Joy Peterson — Grapevine silk wreaths adorned with dried flowers for fall and Christmas.
• Alison Schweiger — Decorative brooches, bowls, baskets, and hanging ornaments done in the traditional form of coiled basketry using pine needles.
• C-Glass Sisters — Framed art pieces with authentic sea glass collected on the Eastern Shore.
• Kerry Stewart — artisanal soaps created by using herbal and plant infusions or organic earth clays scented with 100 percent essential oils.
• Gary Stewart — Hardwood cutting boards, serving trays and a variety of hardwood products for the home.
• Delaware Bay Clay — Functional ceramic beach-themed dishes, serving pieces, and flower pots for daily life.
• Margie Samero — Stepping stones made with a unique mixture of concrete and stained glass to create functional stepping stones with beach and nature designs.
• George Todd — Creates his work out of resin and wood, shaping his “resin waves” into charcuteries boards, cutting boards, frames, vases and jewelry.
• Salt Town Candles/Amy Shields Muller, Salt Town Trading Co. — “Inspired by nature’s coastal surroundings, we curate luxurious home fragrances to capture the beauty of our region’s land- and seascape. Our clean ingredient and ethically-sourced coconut soy candles are sustainable, non-toxic, and hand-poured along the Delaware coast.”
• Kim McFadden — “Tapestry glass painting the world with the colors of peace, love and kindness reflected in hanging vases based on beach and nature themes.”
• Beth Whitman-Pitzer/Moon Shell Paper Co. — Creative notecards inspired by the beach, flowers and native plants.
• Rachel Payne — Artwork made by and inspired by nature, used to create a variety of items, from one of a kind prints to jewelry.
• Backyard Jellies & Jams — Featuring beach plum jelly, from beach plums found along the shore, “the perfect gourmet gift, along with locally made jams and jellies guaranteed to please any palate.”
• Mary Yeagley Bower — “Handmade tiles that reflect simplistic colors and the diversity of nature found on and around our beaches.”
• Zoe Seavey — Boxes of Tangerines is a whimsical, bohemian-style handcrafted jewelry collection.
• Tina Celia — Bringing back the old art of framed pressed flowers.
• Story Hill Farm — features hand-raised all-natural non-GMO heritage-breed pork and pastured eggs, and a variety of other locally sourced goods, from grass-fed beef and A2 dairy to local honey.
Inland Bays Garden Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, contact Sandy Daniels at (302) 539-1839 or events@inlandbaysgardencenter.com.